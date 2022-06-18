Resurrection Lutheran Church will once again put on its annual RLC Soccer Camp.
The church invites area youth to join for an opportunity to learn more about the game of soccer and practice their skills.
The camp will feature fun Bible stories, soccer drills and skills, soccer scrimmages, and snack breaks.
It all starts at Veterans Park, 113 Lincoln St., on Tuesday, July 5 and runs through Friday, July 8. The camp starts at 9 a.m. and will end at 11:30 a.m. each day.
All kids ages three through 12 are welcome to join.
To register a child for RLC Soccer Camp 2022, go to rlcfamily.org and sign up under the ‘events’ tab. Space is limited due to field space.
The total cost for this camp is $30. A water bottle and T-shirt is included with the cost of the camp.
For more information, contact Vicar Dan Spaude at 715-610-7884 or vicar@rlcfamily.org.