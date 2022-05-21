Connect with the Upper Sugar River Watershed by land and water as you cycle through the beautiful countryside beginning in Mount Horeb and then paddling the sparkling Sugar River until you reach the finish line near Paoli.
The 8th annual Rob’s Sugar River Ramble is set for the morning of Sunday, June 5.
The event is a memorial in honor of Rob Lucas. Lucas worked as a psychologist for the Madison School District and was known for his love for the outdoors and exercise.
“He would be pleased to have an event combining biking and paddling in his honor to benefit the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association,” the event description states
After the event, participants get transported back to Mount Horeb for a locally-sourced feast, beer tasting, raffle, and live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration is $70 for adults and $15 for children. Visit uppersugar.org/ramble to register.