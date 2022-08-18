When one local new-to-the-community mom wanted to help promote her son’s school and support local literacy, she was only intending to have some fun and get to meet other parents. What she didn’t expect was to win first place in a fashion contest that raised over $29,000 for the nonprofit Madison Reading Project.
Patty Arifin moved to Verona from Madison in 2020. Her husband works at Epic and Patty was planning to enroll her son at Verona Area International School, so moving to Hometown U.S.A made sense for her family.
While her husband’s job allows her to be a stay-at-home mom and a homemaker, she has also taken on a community relations role within the school.
When a callout for participating in a Madison Reading Project fundraiser “randomly” popped-up in her Facebook news feed, it piqued her interest.
She’s been a fan of the project for years, and as a Madison resident would see the organization’s trademark van at events with volunteers handing out books.
She decided she wanted to help fundraise for and support the literacy-focused nonprofit by participating in this year’s Read(y) to Wear fashion show.
The event, which was held at the Majestic Theatre in Madison on May 12, was a fundraiser to support Madison Reading Project staff, and help them purchase books and supplies for their services. Ticket sales and a raffle raised money for the organization’s programs.
The event returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The paper-inspired fashion show brought together lovers of reading and fashion to support the literacy needs of kids, families and educators in the Madison area.
Models took a turn on the catwalk and the designs were voted on by a panel of local judges.
Honoring this year’s theme of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors,' teams composed of local Girl Scouts, attorneys, artists, photographers, bankers, and more designed, assembled and strutted their creations accompanied by energetic tunes under the spotlights of the Majestic Theatre stage runway.
Out of a crop of 12 teams, the Verona group won first place.
Teams competed for the titles of best ‘read(y) to wear design’ and the best ‘use of paper.’ For the ‘read(y) to wear design’, the crowd chose their three favorite designs and the judges then chose one overall winner based on creativity, overall design, and stage presentation. The ‘use of paper’ category awarded the design with the “most innovative or creative use of paper.”
The theme of this year’s show was ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ and all teams had to submit ideas incorporating the theme. The designs had to be constructed out of at least 90 percent paper.
Arifin’s design ended up being crowned the overall winner in the ‘read(y) to wear design’ category making her one of the top three favorites by event attendees and the ultimate favorite of the panel of judges.
She was somewhat shocked, but elated, by her win. She had never participated in the contest before, nor had she ever really designed and brought to life an article of clothing before.
She said she’s only ever created one outfit before, a Mickey Mouse costume for her son.
But since she was little, she has loved the arts, crafts, and drawing and said she’s always loved designing, but didn’t realize she could study fashion in college so never pursued her interest.
As a new mom to Verona Area International school seeking to make connections with other families, the involvement of other kids from VAIS was important to her.
After learning about the contest, she reached out to fellow moms for help, but the last-minute request meant a few “nos” due to kids with COVID-19 or student athletes with soccer games. She finally found two fellow moms who could help her realize her vision.
“We made it work last minute with what we had,” she said. “Next year we will plan better and brainstorm ideas for an interesting project.”
Her dress design was brought from sketch to life through donated books, brown paper from Amazon shipments and paper shopping bags, a tank top, and even her own wedding dress became the base for constructing a recycled outfit.
“There was very minimal new material, we used what we had,” Arifin said.
The total time from when Arifin first learned about the contest on Facebook to when her outfit was named overall winner for 2022 was only around a month, she said. But the actual construction of the dress took place over just one weekend.
Fellow VAIS parents April Rabedeaux and Joanne Huang joined Arifin on this dressmaking endeavor, along with their kids.
Over a Saturday and Sunday, the two moms helped Arifin to roll pages removed from four books into scrolls, which were then stitched one-by-one to the wedding dress.
One single thread drew together the several dozen scrolls like a garland. They attached the rolls onto layers of tool to give the dress better volume.
“It held up pretty good, we manually hand-stitched the scrolls to attach them to the dress,” Arifin said.
They spray painted three oblong paper crumples with a paint made to resemble stone, which they then attached to a hairband like a stack of rocks or a cairn.
A pair of scissors cut from cardboard were meant to resemble fairy wings, and ‘VAIS’ was written on them in glow-in-the-dark paint.
The weekend project “was a lot of fun,” said Arifin.
After she had drawn the design for a dress, she said her goal was to “inspire these kids into making beautiful art with materials around us,” Arifin said.
“This random idea popped into my head, ‘hey, what materials do we have around us already, let’s not create new waste for the Earth,” she said.
The group called their team the ‘Dragonistas’, a portmanteau of ‘dragon’ (representative of Chinese culture) and ‘fashionista’.
Fourth grader Maia Rabedeaux modeled the dress on stage.
When Rabedeaux was walking the stage, a song by the band Imagine Dragons played as a nod to their team’s name.
In reference to both the Chinese language immersion school they were on stage representing, as well as the theme for this year’s competition, Maia was joined on stage by two VAIS kindergartners who played quick rounds of the game Rock, Paper, Scissors in both English and Mandarin versions.
Next year, Arifin wants to involve the kids more from the get-go, having them help her during the brainstorming and designing stages, participating more off-stage.
There were no prizes beyond the glory of having been chosen and the honor of knowing their participation helped support a local cause.
“It was not about winning, it was about the process,” Arifin said. “The fun of winning is the bonus. And participating boosted the kids’ confidence, too. They were excited to be at the Majestic Theatre among the audience and judges, it inspired them, they said, ‘we better be good at this, this is serious’.”
“I wanted to inspire them to be involved in their community and do good and get our school’s name out there. There were a lot of goals achieved,” she added.
She now plans to put the dress on display at the Verona Area International School’s library.