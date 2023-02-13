Rohan, Hook receive Legion lifetime achievement awards

Two members of the Verona American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385 received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, also known as the President’s Call to Service Award. Past National Commander Denise Rohan and Post Commander Stanley Hook received the award at the February monthly membership meeting.
The purpose for the award is to honor individuals across America that have volunteered thousands of hours over their lifetime.
There have been several variations of this program since it was established under executive order by George W. Bush in 2002. The President’s Call to Service Award is the most prestigious award under the program and has been presented to very few Americans in recognition of volunteering over 4,000 hours of extraordinary service within their communities.
Other notable honorees of this award are S. Truett Cathy, Mark Carman and Zach Bonner. Denise and Stan received a personalized certificate, an official lapel pin, a medallion and a congratulatory letter signed by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
According to a Legion news release, both were surprised and excited about receiving the award and said they plan to continue their service to the country and local communities.