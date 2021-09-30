For anyone looking to support one of the busiest food pantries in Dane County while also shopping local, there may now be a solution.
At Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St., customers now have the option to round up to the nearest dollar to support Badger Prairie Needs Network, according to a Facebook post by the store.
100% of proceeds from rounding to the nearest dollar will go directly to the food pantry at 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Customers just need to let their cashier know if they would like to round up, the post states.