Volunteer Kyle Lease hands out shopping lists at the Lions Club food drive at Miller and Sons Supermarket on February 20, 2021. The lists included a variety of foods that shoppers could donate.

 Photo by Connor Desilets

For anyone looking to support one of the busiest food pantries in Dane County while also shopping local, there may now be a solution.

At Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St., customers now have the option to round up to the nearest dollar to support Badger Prairie Needs Network, according to a Facebook post by the store.

100% of proceeds from rounding to the nearest dollar will go directly to the food pantry at 1200 E. Verona Ave.

Customers just need to let their cashier know if they would like to round up, the post states.

