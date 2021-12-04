The Verona Lions will welcome Santa to town on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 4.
While the children wait to visit with Santa a balloon artist and a face painting artist will be available as well as healthy snacks. Throughout the morning, members of the Lions Club will provide free children’s vision screening using the latest in digital screening equipment.
The event will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the State Bank of Cross Plains-Verona, 108 N. Main St. in the bank’s community room located in the lower level of the building.
Chairs will be provided for children and parents to sit near Santa while visiting with him. Wearing a face mask is required.
The Lions will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Badger Prairie Needs Network pantry, and attendees are encouraged to bring an item to donate.
This is a free event open to everyone. Attendees are reminded to bring their cameras to capture photos of kids with Santa.
For more information call 608-239-8797or email verona.lions@gmail.com.