Verona voters will see a school referendum option on their ballot this November, following a unanimous vote during the July 11 Verona Area School District Board of Education meeting.
This autumn election, the Verona Area School District (VASD) is planning to ask residents to vote on a $19 million recurring operational referendum ballot question.
The VASD Board of Education had been considering an operating referendum for months ahead of Monday’s meeting. Conversations began early this spring when assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese shared a draft 2022-23 budget plan.
That plan would necessitate permission from voters to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit through a fall 2022 referendum.
VASD completed multiple community input sessions throughout spring and summer to gauge community response.
There were 10 school sessions with a total of around 550 participants, seven community sessions with around 170 participants in total, a Facebook Live session with over 200 viewers, and a Spanish language session with over 30 attendees.
In a 7-0 vote on July 11, the board authorized the district to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes, by $19,000,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.
The stated purposes included expenses related to ongoing educational programming, maintaining and supporting instructional and extracurricular programs, and paying salary and other operational expenses.
Throughout the spring, the district has prepared and passed two budgets. Both budgets contain identical tax levies and identical (neutral) lower mill rates. In a passing or non-passing referendum, VASD’s projected mill rate will decrease from $12.64 to $11.78 per $1,000 of property value, with a maximum projected mill rate of $12.14 in the years to follow. This recommended lower mill rate would lessen the potential property tax increase related to increased property values.
Property valuation in the district is expected to increase 12.3 percent according to projections based on TID closures and housing market rate adjustments from the multiple municipalities served by the VASD.
Regardless of the outcome of the November referendum, the district’s move to decrease the mill rate on the portion of property owners’ taxes allocated to VASD will help offset the potential tax impact of increasing property values.
According to Wiese, district administration worked closely with the two unions which represent VASD teachers, Verona Area Education Association (VAEA) and the Verona Educational Support Personnel Association (VESPA), to develop a mutual understanding of the referendum scenario that meets the needs of both community taxpayers and district staff while addressing the growing operational needs of the district. The unions agreed to signing 2022-23 contracts that contained a 0% cost-of-living increase for staff pending the outcome of the operational referendum.
There will be multiple community information sessions held in September and October to explain what will appear on the ballot and to answer questions to help voters be as informed as possible, Wiese told the Press.
There are some key points he aims to drive home, as the district asks for $19 million in recurring revenue authority with a promise to keep mill rates stable.
“This is added revenue authority for the school board to manage, they don’t need to use this revenue authority if future budgets come back better than they have in the past,” Wiese said. “We’re leveraging pre-payment that happened on capital debt to make sure this doesn’t have a tax impact when people go to place their votes. The main reason we’re here is a combination of historically-high inflation and the fact there was a zero dollar increase in per pupil revenue authority from the state this year.”
There has been an increase in operating referendums throughout the state of Wisconsin over the past few years, as decreasing state funds have made managing school budgets into a local issue, Wiese said.
“The Verona Area School District, along with all Wisconsin school districts, is faced with balancing a budget with cost-of-living increases at 4.7%. This must be accomplished with no new recurring funding authority from the State of Wisconsin,” a referendum fact sheet from the school district states.
The VASD Board of Education is separately asking for permission to spend the same amount of tax dollars, in turn, spending more on students, services, and programs and less on pre-payment of capital debt, according to the fact sheet.
“The operational referendum would give the VASD Board of Education permission to shift funds from capital (facilities and prepayment of debt on those facilities) to operational,” the fact sheet states.
Wiese presented the board with some referendum “dos and don’ts” during the meeting.
For “dos,” district funds can be used for informational materials, expenditures may be made for public purposes, and the district should inform voters of the facts so that voters can make an educated vote.
For the “don’ts,” district funds cannot be used for "express advocacy" – phrases such as "vote for", "elect", "support", "vote against, "defeat", or "reject", district funds cannot be used for political or promotional materials, and district computers/technology equipment should not be used for any political or promotional purpose.
There are also rules guiding how both VASD staff and Board of Education members can show their support for or rejection of the referendum.
As employees of the district, school district administration and staff cannot engage in political or promotional activities during working hours, but district resident staff may be involved in referendum support activities outside of working hours.
Board members are not school district employees and may speak freely in favor of or against a referendum as individuals, but board members should make clear when expressing their viewpoint that they are speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the Board.
“The Verona Area School District is proud to partner with the greater Verona community,” the referendum fact sheet states. “As partners, it is our goal to be good stewards of our tax payers' dollars while ensuring the best educational experience for our students.”