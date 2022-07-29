The Hansen Home Team, real estate company located at 251 S. Main Street in Verona, will be hosting a school supply drive on Sunday, July 31, in an effort to gather donations for The Road Home of Dane County.
Join Hansen Home Team at their School Supply Drive on Sunday, July 31.
There will be festivities from 1-4 p.m. at Veterans Park, 113 Lincoln St.
There will be free Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, the Verona Fire Department fire truck and team will be there, and there will be a dunk tank to dunk a realtor.
This fun-filled day is to support The Road Home Dane County Backpack and School Supply Drive where they collect donations for local families in need.
The Hansen Home team has set a goal of donating 100 backpacks to the cause, according to the event description.
The backpacks should be filled with school supplies such as pencil cases, scissors, pens, colored pencils, markers, highlighters, crayons, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, binders and calculators.
"Your donations of new backpacks and school supplies will be greatly appreciated," the event description states. "Our goal is to provide 100 news backpacks to The Road Home of Dane County. Let's make it happen."
The Road Home provides opportunities for homeless children and their families to achieve affordable, stable housing,
The collected backpacks and school supplies are intended to benefit children who have moved from homelessness into housing and will be distributed at The Road Home’s annual Families Moving Forward Celebration.
The Hansen Home Team is a full-service real estate agency that serves Dane County and the surrounding area.