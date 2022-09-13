The Verona community once again showed its generosity in support of the Scouting For Food drive.
Scouts from Troop 349 and Pack 549 collected food and monetary donations at Miller and Sons in Verona from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Scouts also used social media to encourage people to support the food drive. A total of 45 scouts and adults from the Troop and Pack volunteered during the food drive.
All food donations were taken to Badger Prairie Needs Network where the scouts sorted and boxed the donations and stocked the shelves for two hours. A total of 1,672 pounds of food were collected. Cash donations will enable Badger Prairie Needs Network to purchase an additional 9,316 pounds of food for a grand total of 10,988 pounds. This one-day total almost exceeded the Scouts’ March 2022 food drive two-day total of 11,982 pounds. Badger Prairie Needs Network will be able to provide 9,156 meals with the donations.
A heartfelt thank you and round of applause to all those who donated to Scouting for Food this year, Miller and Sons for hosting the donation site, the staff of Badger Prairie Needs Network for their tireless support of those in need of food and to the Verona Press for the coverage of Scouting For Food.