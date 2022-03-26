The Verona community once showed its generosity the weekend of March 12-13 in support of the Scouting for Food Drive.
Scouts from Troop 349 and Pack 549 collected food and monetary donations at Miller and Sons Supermarket for seven hours each day both Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.
Scouts also used social media to encourage people to support the food drive and WISC-TV aired footage on its 10 p.m. newscast on Saturday. A total of 75 scouts and adults from the Troop and Pack volunteered during the food drive.
All food donations were taken to Badger Prairie Needs Network where the scouts sorted and boxed the donations and stocked the shelves for four hours.
A record total of 3,869 pounds of food were collected. Cash donations will enable Badger Prairie Needs Network to purchase an additional 8,113 pounds of food for a grand total of 11,982 pounds. Badger Prairie Needs Network will be able to provide 9,985 meals with the donations. This total exceeds last year’s donation record of 10,158 pounds.
A heartfelt thank you and round of applause to all those who donated to Scouting for Food this year, Miller & Sons for hosting the donation site, the staff of Badger Prairie Needs Network for their tireless support of those in need of food and to the Verona Press for the coverage of Scouting for Food.