Due to record-breaking demand, diminishing food donations, and rising costs to purchase food, Badger Prairie Needs Network’s (BPNN) resources are stretching to the brink.
Verona Scout Troop 349 and Pack 549 are responding by conducting a Scouting For Food drive this month.
The drive will be held at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 South Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 will give shoppers a list of food and non-food items needed by BPNN. Shoppers are encouraged to donate items or make cash donations for the benefit of BPNN. Items purchased are given to the Scouts who deliver them to BPNN.
Monetary donations can be made on the BPNN website at bpnn.org/ with a ‘Scouting for Food’ earmark.
Our one-day goal is to collect 5,000 pounds of donations for BPNN.
A successful Scouting For Food event would help BPNN serve families in dire need of food. Scouting For Food is one of the many activities the scouts use to fulfill their community service requirements. The Scout slogan is “Do a Good Turn Daily”. We hope the Verona Community will fully support this Good Turn.