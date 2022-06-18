To understand why Verona is such a hub for fantastic bicycling, you need to go back in history – say about 15,000 years or so.
That’s when the glacial ice sheets which once covered most of Wisconsin began to melt, leaving behind the green hills and scenic valleys the state is known for today.
Bicyclists enjoying the unique terrain around Verona can also thank the state’s dairy industry for providing a network of low-traffic, well-paved rural roads connecting farms and towns. Riders can pedal for hours on end with little to interrupt the peace and quiet aside from the chirping of songbirds.
“This is an amazing place if you like to ride a bicycle,” says Bill Martin, co-owner of SBR Endurance Performance in Verona. “Honestly, you can go a mile outside of town and the countryside just opens up.”
The city of Verona itself features a mix of growing families enjoying great schools and young professionals drawn to career opportunities at Epic Systems, the nation’s leading electronic medical records firm. The boundless bicycling opportunities reflect that diversity, Martin says.
“There’s the Military Ridge Trail which goes both directions and if you really want something to test yourself, we’ve got that too,” he says.
Local cyclists have long enjoyed the endless variety of excellent routes around Verona. But the city began to claim its spot as a true “bicycling destination” when Ironman Wisconsin was launched in 2002.
Triathletes from around the world were surprised to find leg-busting hills on the 112-mile race route which winds through and around Verona to cheering fans. As the reputation of Ironman Wisconsin grew, more riders started visiting the area bringing their friends and families along.
Among them: riders of all ages from Vision Quest Coaching, the Chicagoland-based training program founded by ex-professional cyclist Robbie Ventura. On Saturday mornings during the summer, you’ll find plenty of Illinois license plates parked in front of the Rocket Bicycle Studio.
“We’ve had over 100 people up there to do the Ironman course,” says Vision Quest president Dave Noda. “Even those who aren’t racing like to ride there since the roads are so nice.”
Noda says Wisconsin enjoys a national reputation for great bicycling and Verona has provided another level of support to visiting riders from lodging to dining.
“Rocket Cycles has sort of become our home base,” he says. “They let us fill our bottles and park out front. They’ve been huge.”
But Verona bicycling isn’t just for the Lycra crowd. The popular Military Ridge State Trail, a converted rail line now dedicated to non-motorized traffic, is perfect for families or those seeking flatter terrain on a crushed limestone surface.
Riders on the Military Ridge can head west for the Riley Tavern which features a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning or continue to Mount Horeb, a city famous for its Norwegian heritage.
Head the other direction on the Military Ridge and you can ride paved bike trails all the way to downtown Madison or connect to the Cannonball Path, Capital City State or Badger State trails.
Dirt more your thing? Verona is next door to the popular Quarry Ridge Trails which offer 5 miles of challenging single-track trails along with some easier loops for riders of all abilities. Blue Mound State Park about 20 miles west of Verona has an extensive network of mountain bike trails that wind around the highest point in southern Wisconsin at 1,719 feet.
Verona is also fortunate to have two full-service bicycle shops that can help with ride suggestions, repair issues or anything else bike related.
Rocket Bicycle Studio offers custom built bicycles and expert fitting. It also hosts TV watching events for many of the major European race events.
Atkins Verona Bicycle Shoppe boasts over 50 years of doing business and is one of the best-known names in the local bike shop scene.
No matter your style, there are countless routes in and around Verona that can suit riders of all ages and abilities. All routes begin at the Military Ridge Trail parking lot off County PB and can be adjusted as needed.
Here are a few suggestions to get you started:
The Ironman Wisconsin loop (42 miles, 1,746 feet of climbing)
This is the famous route known for its challenging hills and throngs of fans lining the road as participants get a taste of what the Verona bicycling scene is all about. The big climb up Old Sauk Pass will challenge the legs of any rider.
The route starts in Verona then climbs west toward Mount Horeb before turning to Cross Plains and then back to Verona. For Ironman Wisconsin, the route is done twice plus an additional route into downtown Madison to complete the 112-mile Ironman course.
Verona to Paoli (17 miles, 525 feet of climbing)
The ride to the quaint crossroads town of Paoli south of Verona might qualify as the most popular bicycling destination in the area.
On cool weekend mornings or warm summer evenings, you can find loads of cyclists of all levels heading down the Badger State Trail, a paved rails-to-trails route that opened in 2006. Peddling to Paoli offers a little bit of everything, including two hills on Range Trail and views of the placid Sugar River on the way back.
Verona to Capital City (25 miles, 741 feet of climbing)
Wisconsin was an early leader in the 1970s of converting its abandoned railroad lines into bicycle trails – hence the name “rails-to-trails.”
This family-friendly ride heads east on the Military Ridge Trail and connects to the Capital City Trail that runs to the state Capitol building in downtown Madison. Lots of opportunities to shorten the route by simply turning around and backtracking.
Verona to Blue Mound (52 miles, 3,034 feet of climbing)
Looking for a challenging ride to the highest point in southern Wisconsin? This expert route features super scenic, low traffic rural roads punctuated by steep climbs and thrilling descents. The 2-mile ride up Ryan Road is one of the longest and most beautiful climbs in the state.
The reward at the top of Blue Mound State Park (1,719 ft) is cool water from the tap and a spectacular view of the Driftless Area north toward the Wisconsin River. Watch your speed on the way down from the park.
Verona to New Glarus (51 miles, 2,325 feet of climbing)
Not quite as challenging as the Blue Mound ride but equally scenic, this intermediate route heads to the Swiss-themed community of New Glarus. The biggest hills are on the way out including a long descent on Pioneer Road into town.
The return route features Frenchtown Road and the cemetery with French-speaking settlers who established the city of Belleville – “beautiful town” – during the 19th Century.