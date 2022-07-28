The second phase of construction on four Town of Verona roads began on Wednesday, July 27.
The roads under construction include Sunset Drive from County Trunk Highway PB to Borchert Road, Grandview Road from Fitchrona Road to County Trunk Highway PB, Rolling Oaks Lane, and Wesner Road.
After the initial chip seal is applied, the contractor will return 7-10 days later to sweep for loose or excess granite chips.
For more information on the 2022 Town of Verona road maintenance projects, contact Chris Barnes by calling 608 807-4471 or emailing cbarnes@town.verona.wi.us.