The Verona Senior Center has immediate volunteer needs for a variety of positions.
The Friends of the Verona Senior Center are currently looking for new board members to help with fundraisers and promote or deliver program notices to businesses. Members must attend a once-a-month board meeting.
The center is also seeking drivers to take seniors to medical appointments outside of Verona and the Meals on Wheels program to deliver meals to area seniors Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. The positions are flexible and also offer mileage reimbursement and additional liability insurance.
Volunteers are also needed to help prepare the Meals on Wheels to be delivered and Drive Up meals. The opportunity requires volunteers to stand for 2-3 hours and the ability to lift up to 10 pounds.
For more information, call Alasa at 608-848-0431.