“Seventy-six trombones led the big parade,” goes the famous song from the musical ‘The Music Man’ “with a hundred and ten cornets close at hand.”
There may also be a few seventy-six year olds on stage next weekend as Verona Area Community Theater (VACT) presents its first-ever seniors-only production, ‘The Music Man Sr.’
Directed by VACT founder Dee Baldock, a senior herself, the production was originally all cast and nearly ready to take the stage in 2020 when the pandemic shut down the production.
Now, from May 13-15, a cast of performers ages 55 and above will play every role – including the kids – when the curtain rises at VACT’s 103 Lincoln St. building for four performances of this show.
The Verona theater is one of the first places in the country that this seniors-only production is being staged, a pilot for possible future senior shows.
Baldock was introduced to the concept at the American Association of Community Theatre’s national festival in Gettysburg in 2019. She came back to Verona “really excited” about the idea.
While seniors were the first to get vaccinated, indoor capacity rules by the public health department prevented the show from going on. By the time those mandates were relaxed in 2021, many of the cast members became busy with travel or grandchildren.
The show “lost” five cast members that had been in main parts, but Baldock is quick to reassure that nobody died – they either moved away, or were just wintering down south – so some key positions needed to be recast.
One of the original barbershop quartet members who is in his 90s caught COVID-19 during the pandemic and now doesn’t have the breath power to sing anymore, Baldock said.
Other cast members were given more than one part to help compensate for the vacancies.
Baldock also had trouble getting men, so the barbershop quartet includes two women dressed as men.
This is actually the second time Baldock is directing a production of The Music Man. In 1994, she brought the show to life with an all-ages cast.
There are a few connections between the shows, including the return of Jim Olmsted who played a member of the quartet 28 years ago, and will again this time around.
Though, this production is an abbreviated version lasting around an hour. It’s actually just the shortened ‘The Music Man Jr.’ script that was designed for kids, with a seniors-only cast.
Baldock said for the most part all the songs and story are still there and without comparing the condensed script to the original, she can’t tell what the differences are.
One noticeable omission was the song “Lida Rose,” so Baldock requested special permission to have the barbershop quartet sing the song during curtain call.
The funniest thing for her is the 1994 show had a “slew of kids” in roles now being played by adults.
“They’re having such fun,” Baldock said. “One has her hair in pigtails, and does this cute thing with her foot when playing shy and you think bing, that’s a kid! It’s really funny to see these adults over 55 be kids. Hopefully the audience will get it.”
Their fun on stage also continues as they make light of their age.
“Here’s a funny thing we discovered – when you get a bunch of seniors together, they have funny conversations like how many artificial limbs or joints we all have,” Baldock said. “We think close to 20 – we counted 16, but the barbershop quartet wasn’t there.”
Because of all those artificial body parts, Baldock said the word “choreography” makes them shudder, so instead they practice “movement.”
“Everything is dialed down,” Baldock said.
The biggest difference from directing kids is that she can’t be frustrated at this age group for not understanding or being capable of the dances, and she has had to learn to let it go.
But despite those limitations, seniors are her new favorite age group to direct, she said, with second through fourth graders being a close second.
For Baldock, who grew up in Iowa, the hit musical by Meredith Wilson has always been special to her and she said she knows every song by heart.
After two years of isolation, the experience has become special for the cast, too.
“Not a week goes by where someone doesn’t come up and thank me for doing this and ask what senior show we’re doing next,” Baldock said. “People who have never had a speaking part before, never been on stage before, are really enjoying it and saying this is more fun than they’ve had in a long time. I’ve been having so much fun, it’s all I talk about with friends. It’s just really been a delight.”