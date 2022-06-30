The Greater Madison Senior Softball league returned to Verona Community Park with fewer COVID-19 safety measures than were required last year.
One of the only guidelines regarding the virus is encouraging players to wear a mask at the preseason indoor practices because “some of the younger players won’t be vaccinated yet, according to the GMSS website.
“These guys have battled cancer and heart attacks, diabetes, knee and hip replacements, and, yes, even COVID,” GMSS commissioner Ron Ramsden says. “But the love of the game drives our players, and as organizers, we want to do everything we can to prevent them from being harmed when they’re out on the field.”
One big investment by the league this year is the purchase of two automated external defibrillators to keep at the ball fields.
The league includes about 270 players all over age 55. GMSS has 24 teams this year with an average roster of 13-14 players each, although probably 70 players play twice a week.
Another change to this year’s safety measures for the league involves the use of “courtesy runners.” According to the GMSS website, “each participant is now required to answer the question on the Registration Form as to whether he or she will require a Courtesy Runner. Per GMSS policy and rules, courtesy runners are allowed for medical reasons only, such as heart issues or joint replacements or the likelihood of joint or bone damage from hard running.”
Regular season games are played every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from May 4 to Sept. 1.