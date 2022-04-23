Verona Area Performing Arts Series is proud to present Six Appeal on Saturday, April 23.
The group Six Appeal began as a collegiate hobby in 2006 at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Growing into a professional ensemble based in Minneapolis in 2010, Six Appeal transformed their sound and style, adding new full-time members and expanding their area of influence.
At the beginning of 2020, Six Appeal introduced their first female members, advancing into the new decade with a wider range of songs, talent and voices.
In 2012, they won the title of National Harmony Sweepstakes Champions, securing their place in the a cappella community. For the next several years, the group began touring farther and farther away from home, performing for larger and more diverse crowds. In the spring of 2018, the group traveled to Moscow, Russia where they competed and won the Grand Prize title of the world's largest a cappella competition.
They returned the following year to an even bigger competition where they successfully defended their title. As a band, they have traveled to 49 states and multiple foreign countries and have appeared as featured red carpet performers at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party for three years running.
In addition to performing around the world, Six Appeal has a passion for sharing their love of a cappella music with every audience. An essential aspect of their ongoing mission is to empower young singers in their educational outreach program.
This show is one you will not want to miss. Come join us for a night of wonderful music done in a cappella style.