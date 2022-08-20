Are you looking to take great photographs easily from start to finish all in the palm of your hand?
Tricia LaPointe, a photographer and instructor at Wisconsin Union Wheelhouse Studios, will be coming to the Verona Public Library’s community room next week to give an introduction to smartphone photography.
The 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 class will include shooting, editing with the Snapseed app, and uploading the final product.
“This beginner-friendly class will take your photography steps beyond Instragram and cover composing better images and editing them to make them visually striking,” the event description states.
Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.