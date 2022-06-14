2022 marks Verona's 175th anniversary since officially becoming a town in 1847. The Verona Area Historical Society has helped plan several events celebrating this milestone this June.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Wisconsin Historical Society Archeologist Paul Reckner will present a talk entitled, ‘Celebrating Verona's Archaeological Treasures: Snapshots and Stories From 10,000 Years of Verona History.’
Reckner has led numerous studies in recent years of both Native American and Euro-American settlement sites in Verona and throughout Wisconsin, the event description states. Since the glaciers of the last Ice Age began to recede ten to twelve thousand years ago, Verona Township has been home to humans. The diverse landscape left behind the glaciers has attracted people and supported a wide range of human communities over the millennia. Each community has left their own distinct traces; from the first Paleo-Indian hunting bands to the mound builders of the Woodland period to nineteenth-century homesteaders.
Reckner will highlight the contribution of archaeology to our understanding of the deep history that often lies just beneath our feet.
“Paul is a true friend of Verona history, often lending his expertise to local history efforts of our Verona Area Historical Society,” the society states on its website. “His talk uses evidence found during archeological digs here in Verona to tell the stories of what life was like for our native residents and early settlers.”
This event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Verona Public Library Community Room.