Get ready to be transported to the Renaissance in the outrageous Broadway musical farce, “Something Rotten!”
Verona Area Community Theater is set to perform the show four times this weekend – 7 p.m. April 7-9, and 1:30 p.m. April 9.
Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, “Something Rotten” was lauded by critics on Broadway, receiving several best musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years."
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true themselves.
Featuring a cast of teens in 9th-12th grade, performances will be held in the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center at 234 Wildcat Way, Verona.
VACT’s production features a cast of over 50 high school students from fourteen different high schools in Dane County.
“Something Rotten is a musical that celebrates the impact that theater has had on our lives,” director Emma Vogel said. “This show will put Shakespeare in a whole new light, will have you singing ‘to thine own self be true,’ and maybe, just maybe, might cause you to want to ‘make an omelet.’ This fantastic production that will make you laugh until you cry - you won’t want to miss it.”
This production may not be appropriate for younger children, due to language and innuendo, VACT states on its website. They encourage parents and guardians to review the show’s complete synopsis by searching online. Additional questions may be emailed to the show’s director, Emma Vogel, at emma@vact.org.
All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this performance and must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Those attendees who are not vaccinated may show a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours prior to entry. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when at the show, but are not required to do so. Questions about these requirements can be directed to Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students and seniors (65 year and older). They can be purchased through the VACT website at vact.org/tickets or at the door.