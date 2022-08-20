State Farm Insurance Agent Sarah Drew invites the community to join her as she celebrates 10 years of serving Verona.
At a community appreciation barbecue cookout, there will be free burgers, brats, and hot dogs, as well as a raffle to win gift cards from local Verona establishments.
The event is set from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. It will be held outside of the 111 E. Verona Ave. State Farm office.
“Rain or shine we will cook for you, see you on our front lawn,” the business wrote on its Facebook page.