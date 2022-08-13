To support the education of nurses, the state of Wisconsin has approved $5 million to offset expenses of nursing students enrolled full-time in PhD, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), of master’s Nurse Educator programs, according to a news release.
Students must be admitted into approved programs, which can be found on the project web page at nurseeducatorswi.com, along with the application. PhD students will be eligible for $50,000, DNP students $40,000 and MSN NE students $30,000. The awards are discrete amounts, not variable, and funds may be used to cover the cost of tuition as well as expenses related to school including books, travel, childcare and more. Students must maintain full-time enrollment and commit to teaching at an approved Wisconsin-based school for at least three years post-graduation.
Applications will be reviewed and approved on a first-come, first-served basis with funds available for fall 2022 enrollment. Applications will be received until all funds have been distributed. The funds will be dispersed in the fall and spring semesters of the 2022-23 academic year.
“Administrators of Nursing Education of Wisconsin (ANEW) and Wisconsin Nurses Association (WNA) have collaborated for several years to advance this initiative,” said Linda K. Young, Chair of the ANEW Implementation Council for the Nurse Educator Program. “It is an exciting opportunity for the state of Wisconsin.”