For the past 19 years, Verona Hometown Access Television – or VHAT for short – has been kept on air through the work of Andy Scott.
Scott said he was “lucky” to lock into the job, having gotten his degrees in theater arts and motion picture filmmaking back in the 1980s – the kinds of degrees he said a person has to get lucky to be able to use.
He bounced around a bit, first a few years at Madison’s public access channel and then helped Mount Horeb get one started, before coming to work for Verona’s station.
He wasn’t supposed to have been working solo from the control room for nearly two decades. In fact, a coworker was hired the same week as him, but she soon went onto Sun Prairie and became a “mover and shaker” for the community access TV there, he said.
And at 63, Scott said he’s not going to be running VHAT for much longer himself.
Despite the pandemic, he said his role hasn’t changed too much over the past two years.
“VHAT had been doing the online stuff before COVID-19,” he said.
The VeronaWIMeetings YouTube channel launched in April 2013 and has been providing recordings of Common Council and Plan Commission meetings ever since. The biggest change was when the meetings switched from in-person at Village Hall to virtually over Zoom for a stretch of the pandemic.
It took a little bit of work – and upgrading to some new equipment – to figure out how to get the Zoom meetings to air live on YouTube and record at the same time, Scott said.
“I have been impressed by the Plan Commission and Common Council members learning new technology, being active in the system,” he said. “They’ve all been great – all these changes, they’ve really rolled with it.”
Apart from those two government meetings, Scott also records all the meetings of the Verona Area Historical Society, as well as various programs at the Verona Senior Center.
But it’s been at least a year since he put in a 60-hour work week, as things have slowed down since the pandemic, Scott said, such as the historical society meetings going from monthly to every other month.
But there’s still enough work to keep him busy, and every once in a while, it can still feel like there’s too many things for one person to cover in one week.
In some ways, he’s been able to do it all himself because Verona only has one cable broadcast channel compared to other area communities such as Oregon, which has two, or Sun Prairie, which has four channels, he said.
Those communities provide more schools and sports coverage than VHAT does, Scott said.
There are three types of local access channels, known as PEG, he said – public, educational and government.
VHAT mainly focuses on government. Scott doesn’t oversee the educational access programming such as school board meetings – that’s run by the school itself.
“When you have more than one channel, you can cater one to do one thing and the other to do the other,” he said.
And there isn’t really “public access” programming either, he said, but there are Sunday morning church services, an Oregon resident who submits his recordings of Madison’s Capital City band, and a local man who submits DVDs of sporting events he shot footage of back in the 1990s.
For his part, Scott said he views his role as being like a journalist – he doesn’t like to put himself into the equation. He covers whatever meetings he’s asked to by the city, and then it’s up to him to fill out the schedule with senior center and historical society programs and submitted content.
Scott said he had “much grander ideas” for types of content to produce when he was taking film class, but he just doesn’t “have young guy aspirations anymore.”
Though, over the years he has done some original programming here and there, helping to create a short video advertising the senior center and also creating a time lapse of the center’s building when a new t-coil hearing aid audio system was installed over half a week.
Some of the churches providing recordings of their services first began doing so because Scott’s predecessor had provided them with old, outdated cameras no longer in use by VHAT. But by the time Scott stepped into the role, he didn’t have any more discontinued equipment to hand out nor money to buy new ones to offer, which is why some churches don’t appear on VHAT.
“I have offered any churches in the city airtime if they want to do it,” Scott said. “That’s where the public end of this access is – for you to put it together, for you to put it out.”
Funding and future
The channels are not funded by taxpayer money, Scott said. As of now, all money for these types of local access channels comes from the cable companies through a PEG access fee the companies charge cable subscribers.
Wisconsin law requires cable companies to provide local access channels.
But cable companies don’t pay anything out of pocket, Scott said. The money they provide the local broadcast channels is just a pass-through from their customers – which puts the channels at risk, Scott said.
“Eventually this will disappear because everyone will be streaming,” he said. “But I can’t see that happening any time soon. Verona is growing, so more cable is coming. This city has been growing so fast in the last 20 years, but it’s really up to the cities to decide how much to put behind local access.”
He doesn’t believe the city would consider putting tax money behind the channel if the money from the cable companies began to dry up.
“These don’t have to exist,” he said. “This is eventually going to go away once people stop getting television from cable. Cities will balk at paying for them. No law says they have to have these channels.”
But if the channels are taken away, people are likely to get mad and say that the city government is hiding something, Scott said.
Though, when he started putting meetings on YouTube, despite an initial increase in people watching, it dropped off “once people saw how boring meetings were,” he said.
“It’s rarely exciting, nothing really happens,” he said.
Despite that, he’s proud of having nine years of archived meetings online, as anyone interested can look back at how past decisions by the Common Council and Plan Commission have led to the present.