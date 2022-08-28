The Verona Fire Department is celebrating having proudly served its community for 100 years.
They invite the community to be a part of the centennial (1922-2022) celebration by owning one of their new commemorative vinyl stickers.
At $2 a piece, you can show your support of Verona firefighters and help the department celebrate its 100th birthday by displaying the sticker, with all proceeds going towards public education and the department’s training division.
“Just another way to celebrate 100 years of serving our community and support our public education and training programs,” the department wrote on Facebook.
To purchase one of the stickers, visit veronafire.com or email bmccright@veronafire.com.