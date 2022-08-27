The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona.
On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona.
Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including former coaches and teachers for the class, Larry Pedracine and Randy Marks.
In addition, Dr. Tremayne Clardy, current Verona Area School District superintendent, attended and addressed the class with a “very sincere and inspirational message,” organizer John Scharer told the Press.
The Class of 1972 was the first freshman class to attend the then- "new" high school, which had opened in 1968.
John Winters served as master of ceremonies for the 50th reunion program. The class organizers included John Winters, Terry Halena, Fritz Durst, and John Scharer.
Three prizes were awarded at the ceremonies. For longest distance traveled, Jim Prehn was awarded for traveling from Colorado, Lora Lacy Wadell was the first person to send an RSVP; and Jeanine Geiger won the memorabilia contest.