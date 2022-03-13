The City of Verona Storm Water Utility has scheduled vegetation burns at ten stormwater basins in Verona during the spring of 2022.
In a presentation that will be made available on March 14, Verona Public Works construction manager Marten Cieslik will describe why these burns are scheduled, the approximate timing, and what to expect during the burns.
These burns are part of the vegetation maintenance program the City has for its stormwater basins.
This program will be presented through a pre-recorded video. The Verona Public Library will email you the link the day of the program.
Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.