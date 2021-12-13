For those who want to keep in the know about Verona’s H2O, the public library has been facilitating a series of information sessions.
The next Storm Water Basics session, “How Is Storm Water Different From Our Drinking Water and Wastewater?” is set from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
This is the second program in a series of four that focus on the storm water in the City of Verona.
Marty Cieslik, construction manager for the City of Verona Public Works Department, will provide information on the nature of storm water including how it is different from city water supply and city sanitary water (wastewater).
Cieslik will also provide background information to prepare attendees for two subsequent presentations including on storm water quality in January and on planning maintenance projects in February.
This program will be presented by Zoom video conference.
Register at veronapubliclibrary.org to receive the access information.