The challenges of modern life, along with the added stress of the past two years of the pandemic, can leave people feeling overwhelmed and unsure.
If you would like to view stress in a different way and want to find some wellness strategies to incorporate in your life, join Nisa Giaquinto and Sarah Dimick, of Zen Ed: Wellness InSight, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the Verona Public Library Community Room.
Giaquinto and Dimick will walk you through strategies to help you cope with stress, as well as offer an opportunity to practice, both during the program, and at home with an included workbook.
Giaquinto is a yoga instructor and wellness coach focusing on the intersection between wellness, health, and psychology. Dimick is a licensed school psychologist and yoga enthusiast focusing on bringing wellness and resilience to educators, youth, families, and seniors.
Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.