If all goes well for one recent Verona Area High School Student graduate this weekend, an artwork he created will soon appear online for hundreds of millions of people to see worldwide and he could win $30,000 for college and $50,000 for the school district.
Michael Jones, a 2022 graduate of Verona Area High School, is one of the 54 U.S. State and Territory winners in the Doodle for Google student contest.
His doodle, “Wellness Through the Mirrors,” was initially just a project for his computer art and design class, but in May, his work of art was selected from thousands of entries received statewide this year to progress onto the national competition.
The students at the high school helped Jones celebrate during a surprise assembly.
This is the 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo, to appear on the online search engine’s homepage for hundreds of millions of people worldwide to see.
This year’s artworks were to be themed around the prompt “I care for myself by…”
Jones was the only student from his computer art and design class to submit a project to the contest, and it was the first time the class has worked on a project for the contest. While initially he did it just for the scholarship money itself, Jones said as he worked on the project he found himself learning a lot and having a lot of fun.
“It really turned out to be a fun experience for me,” he said.
Though, at first he had no idea what he was doing, Jones said. He began by studying the type of Google Doodle artworks that are typically featured on the website daily and began to notice a theme – that there wasn’t a lot of line art and that the colors were a focus. So he wanted to make sure to include what seemed like standards for the Doodles.
Next he had to decide what ways to represent the prompt of “I care for myself by…” and decided upon food, bubble baths, books and the outdoors. He jotted those all down to make sure he’d incorporate them.
While he wanted to make the artwork personal, he also wanted it to have a universality, such as an observer of his Doodle thinking, ‘I also like bubble baths.’
He initially sketched out the concept on paper and then drew it digitally on one of the high school’s iPad tablet computers.
The most difficult aspect to get right were the colors, Jones said.
“That was definitely difficult – finding the right colors that meshed well with the piece,” he said. “I’m not really good with colors. I knew what I wanted to do was a lot of warm colors – yellow, mainly. I usually stayed in the red region of the color wheel. I took colors that correlated with the base color red and went from there.”
The composition of his different elements – the books and food and bath – was also difficult and took a few tries, Jones said.
“I think I knew what I was doing,” he said. “Making sure the letters looked like an L or an E – that was actually my favorite part.”
Jones has been interested in art for quite some time, he said, and first became committed to his artmaking around sixth grade into early middle school. He plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study illustration, but he said his real ambition is to get the certifications to become a tattoo artist. He plans to attend college primarily for “the experience.”
He was introduced to art at a young age.
“I grew up in a family and household that was very creative,” Jones said. “Art was very open to me as a kid. I like the worlds I can create with art. I like expressing myself with squiggles. I can’t really explain it, but it makes me happy to be able to create things that aren’t just geometric and based in reality.”
Over the years, his classes in the Verona Area School District have allowed him to experiment with different mediums.
He’s done ceramics, charcoal, and ink. His favorite lesson was realism where he created a portrait with a grid technique, based upon photos – it ended up becoming one of his favorite pieces of art he’s ever made
“I definitely liked the classes at Verona, they gave me a lot of leeway to do what I want to do,” Jones said.
While he hasn’t had his art in a competition before, he was named artist of the year at high school honors night this year.
When he won at the state level Doodle contest, a Google representative came to the school to provide him with a placard, backpack, water bottle, and a laptop computer.
While of course Jones hopes friends, family, neighbors and strangers alike vote for him to win $30,000 for college this weekend, he said he’s still happy to have made it as far as he did even if he doesn’t win.
“I am surprised I made it this far, I’m happy that I won at the state-level,” Jones said. “While it’d be pretty cool if I got the scholarship, either way this is a win for me because of the experience.”