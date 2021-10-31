Sugar River United Methodist Church (UMC) will be holding its annual Trunk or Treat event this weekend to spread joy and gather donations of winter clothing.
It will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Sugar River UMC parking lot, 415 W. Verona Ave.
It features a station for gently used winter clothing donations for the Verona Warm Winters Project. Winter jackets, snow pants, winter boots and Waterproof winter mittens and gloves in child and adult sizes are eligible to be donated.
Attendees are encouraged to wear appropriate costumes and collect candy and treats.
For information, visit sugarriverumc.org.