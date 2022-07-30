The Sugar River Garden Club, a Verona garden club, is pleased to announce the winner of their 2022 Civic Beautification Award.
This year’s winner is Linda Straughn who owns the home at 409 Lucille St. Linda, who describes herself as a plant collector, has lived at the residence for about six years and started gardening when her husband urged her to develop a hobby.
As you drive by your eye is first drawn to the rock garden at the curb. This was constructed with “waves” of rocks which provide contrast with the tiny plants. Small evergreens at the back of the bed provide a varied texture among the plants and flowers along the street.
To minimize maintenance, Linda has edged all of her gardens with rocks and put an edge of discarded shingles between the rocks and lawn. In this way she can mow right up to the garden edges.
She has also planted her plants close together in order to minimize the need for weeding and mulching. The only mulch she uses is generated from her own yard. This takes the form of leaf mulch, which is chopped leaves, and wood chips from trimmed tree branches.
A large river birch, which had to be removed, also provides a very large source of mulch. To complete this do it yourself process, Linda makes her own chips with her chipper.
The huge two trunk stump, which is about three feet high, forms the center of one flower bed. In order for her grandson to enjoy it she created several small flagstone steps going to the top. A young cottonwood tree in the bed is starting to provide some shade for the existing hostas.
Among the plants providing softness are spring blooming blue pulmonaria and fall blooming pink anemone robustissima.
In another flower bed in the front you will find veronica, a large peony, red and white spring blooming bleeding heart and a very large ligularia. The large yellow ligularia fall blossoms help create interest throughout the growing season.
With such a large variety of plants in her front gardens, Linda has provided continued enjoyment to all those passing by.