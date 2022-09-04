The Sugar River Gardeners club invites the community to attend a floral design workshop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Dawn Mozgawa, the club’s co-president, will guide attendees through the elements of basic floral designs and participants can create their own.
The workshop will be held at St. Andrew's Church, 301 N. Main St.
Registration is required and you need to bring your own flowers, dried components, containers, and other desired materials.
For more information or to register, contact Lucy Gammeter at 608-692-5031.