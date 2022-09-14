Feller School held an eight-week summer camp with 31 kids enrolled, triple the enrollment from last summer.
Kids attended four days a week for seven-hour school days, from June 14 through August 4.
“The focus for our 31 students included learning to read, write and spell utilizing the Science of Reading and the Logic of English curriculums,” a news release states. “We also computed math, played games, had outdoor recess on the big playground and independent reading and cursive writing quiet time. No technology is used in Feller School summer camp, so it is back-to-basics.”
“They all want to come back next year,” school founder Kim Feller added. “We made learning fun. The parents loved to see their kids jump out of the car to attend school.”
The specialized school is focused on reading reform for students with learning differences such as dyslexia. Feller School will expand from a summer school into a K-3 school this autumn. Enrollment for the first semester is limited to 15 students.
"Think of it as a one-room schoolhouse where students receive lots of individual attention from teachers who are happy, fun, and skilled at meeting the needs of every child," Feller said. "If your child is struggling with learning to read or has fallen behind, come visit our classroom. We are enrolling students now for our nonprofit private school where we teach every subject just like a traditional public school. I have not received a salary for several years. I love what I do and will be doing this until all kids learn to read."
The classroom is located within the Once Upon a Time Childcare Center at 910 Whalen Road.
For more information, visit fellerschool.org or email kimfeller@fellerschool.org.