Prep those picnic baskets, fluff-up your lawn blankets, and dust-off your folding chairs – because four weeks of outdoor music are set to return to a Verona park next month.
The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning Thursdays in July at the 414 Mary Lou Street park.
The month-long series of live music from local acts performing under the summer sun runs from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday evenings, July 7 through July 28.
This free event series brings local musicians to Harriet Park for people to enjoy listening to while relaxing in the sun and sharing some drinks and snacks with family and friends.
The 2022 Concert in the Parks lineup:
July 7 – Myles Talbott Dyad
“Acoustic guitar and harmonica take you on a nostalgic journey through multiple genres of popular folk rock music from the 1970s to the present. A unique music experience – guy with a guitar, girl with a harmonica, dyad with an attitude.”
July 14 – Frank Martin Busch and the Names
“For Martin’s first foray as a true solo artist, he has brought back the Stratocaster and is living and dying by his ability to play it. He marries the storytelling of a country songwriter with the musicality of a bluesman and a sense of humor that rivals your grade school best friends' dad.”
July 21 – The Mark Croft Band
“Mark Croft, an Americana, folk, pop, and rock artist from Madison, is the classic 'triple threat' – a skilled guitar player, a powerful and dynamic vocalist, and a talented songwriter and entertainer.”
July 28 – Old Soul Society
“Old Soul Society is a Wisconsin-based group that is rooted in Americana with branches into folk, rock, soul, roots, blues, and more. Their focus on the craft of songwriting is displayed in the rich, textured musical layers they create to underscore their introspective, honest and heartfelt lyrics.”