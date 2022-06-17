The 2022 Summer Reading Program has now begun at Verona Public Library.
‘Oceans of Possibilities’ is set to continue from June 1 through August 31.
Participants’ summer reading efforts are tracked virtually on the Beanstack app or website, which helps with logging reading, earning coupons and books, and winning grand prizes.
Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack tracker app to create an account. You can use your computer, smartphone, or tablet to log books or activities.
Each family member who would like to participate should register. If you've already registered on Beanstack for past library challenges, that login information will still work.
There are several age categories including Pre-Reader (ages 5 and younger), School-Age (ages 5-11), Teens (ages 12-18), and Adults (ages 18 and older).
Depending upon the number of books read, or hours spent reading, participants can earn a variety of prizes including free books, Mallards tickets, a Madison Children's Museum family membership, pool parties, a Dane County Fair pass, an art kit, a hammock, headphones, and a pickleball set.
Adults may also participate and enter to win a $50 gift card to a Verona restaurant.
All reading counts toward the program, including audio books.
The library will also offer free special events over the summer both indoors and outdoors in conjunction with the Summer Reading Program, such as gaming, crafts, and movies.
For more information on the program, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/about/summer-reading-program.