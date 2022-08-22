Ready to get your groove on for a good cause? Head to the backyard at Wisconsin Brewing Company on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Sunshine Soul Festival, a benefit for Mercy House Orphanage in Haiti, is set from noon to 9 p.m. that Saturday.
Area musicians will take the stage all day including The People Brothers Band, The Grasshoppers, Groovulous Glove, Sunshine Daydrink, and Kendra Swanson.
In addition to the live music, there will be food, beer, vendors, and kids activities, with pets welcome.
This all-ages and pet-friendly even has a $10 suggested donation. All proceeds will benefit Mercy House, Inc.
Wisconsin Brewing Company is located at 1079 American Way.