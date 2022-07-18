Badger Prairie Needs Network is a food pantry serving all of Dane County located at 1200 E. Verona Ave.
The organization is now accepting surplus produce from home gardens to offer its guests.
Interested individuals may bring their excess produce to the volunteer entrance back door during regular pantry hours: 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
When donors arrive, they should be sure to ring the doorbell so that volunteers can receive the produce from them and store it properly.