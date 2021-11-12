The Verona Area Historical Society is back to in-person meetings, and this month, people can learn the story of how Dan Atkins' Verona bicycle shop, which came to be a longtime fixture in Verona has many twists and turns.
Atkins will be the society’s guest for its November meeting, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
While its Verona store started in 1983 on Bruce Street, Atkins’ lifelong journey of selling and fixing bicycles started decades earlier, and included two additional generations of Atkins, wrote VAHS president Jesse Charles in an email to the Press. At the meeting, Atkins will reflect on over 50 years of working in the biking industry, starting with him and his brother Doug working as kids at their father and grandfather's Madison bicycle shop on Monroe Street in 1965.
The recently-expanded Verona shop has been located on West Verona Avenue since the mid-1980s, and Atkins will share stories of the many changes of that side of town, his business, and the bicycle industry overall in the decades since.