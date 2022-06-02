Community members are invited to come and visit the Verona Parks Department at Hometown Days to share their ideas for the city's existing parks and trail system, and concepts for a new park on the north side of the city to be named Zingg Park.
The City of Verona is updating its Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan and is looking for feedback on improvements residents would like to see to Verona’s parks and trails.
They are also creating a master plan for a new park on the north side of the city, Zingg Park, and are looking for feedback on preliminary improvements.
The Department would love to hear your park and rec ideas, and to make that happen, they invite you to stop by and chat with them from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 3 in their booth near the Kids’ Tent at Hometown Days.