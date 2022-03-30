The Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., is hosting tax assistance appointments for seniors.
If you are interested in an appointment, please call in 608-845-7471.
Participants must come prepared. Each person will have two appointments on the same day. At the first appointment, an AARP volunteer will review your materials.
At the second appointment, you will review and sign your return.
Additional details will be included in an information packet. Each participant must pick up a packet at the Senior Center prior to your appointments.
Appointments are available on April 5.