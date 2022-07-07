Come find out what all the buzz is about as The Honey Pies perform outdoors under the bur oak trees this Saturday.
The Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability are teaming-up with the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives to host a concert from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the 2299 Spring Rose Road center.
“The Honey Pies is an exciting collaboration of Madison-based music veterans,” the event description states. “Displaying a formidable range of musical backgrounds and notable depth of experience, The Honey Pies apply crystal vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumental skills to the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music.”
The band is composed of three veteran Madison musicians including vocalist Jodi Jean Amble, singer and guitarist Tom Waselchuk, and multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown.
People are encouraged to arrive early or stay late and take a walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and Farley Center Farms.
There will be an informational tour led by Farley Center Board Vice Chair Jeanne Meier at 4 p.m. before the concert.
There will be a food forest tour with Emily Steinwehe of Wisconsin Food Forests following the concert at 7 p.m.
The tours are free.
Farley Center honey and organic vegetables may be available for sale, cash-only.
The audience will need to bring their own blanket, chair, food, or drinks to the concert.
The concert is $15 to attend, with all proceeds going to the musicians.
For more information, contact 608-845-8724 or e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.