The Verona Youth Ballet's 17th annual performance of The Nutcracker is set to be performed at Badger Ridge Middle School on Dec. 17, which means it's time for auditions. Auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17.
They are open to dancers from all area studios as long as the dancer is currently enrolled in at least one weekly local ballet class.
There are different audition time slots per age group. Ages 5-6 are from 1:30-2 p.m., ages 7-8 are from 2-2:45 p.m., ages 9-12 are from 2:45-3:30 p.m., and ages 13 and older are from 3:45-5:15 p.m.
Auditions will be held at Ballet U's studios inside the Verona Athletic Center, 411 Prairie Heights Drive.
For more information and a registration form, visit veronayouthballet.org/nutcracker-2022.php.