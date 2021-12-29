The winter holidays are a time of giving and four different collection drives around Verona aimed to give back to the community.
Holiday Hope
The Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability held a drive to collect toiletries and essential items for homeless individuals which were donated to Porchlight Solutions for Homelessness.
“We received a generous amount of donations for Porchlight,” Caroline Tu Farley told the Press. “The volunteers sorting donations were amazed at all the full-size products, boxes of soap, packages of toothbrushes, etc. The Farley Center conference room was full of donated items.”
One donor even made up a couple dozen gift bags filled with a pair of gloves, a hat, a scarf and a plastic bag of toiletries, she said.
The Farley Center started a "Purses for a Purpose" program in 2015 where it collected gently used and new purses and filled them with toiletries which were donated to various groups who could use the items. The center did that every other year -- 2015, 2017, 2019 -- but this year decided to skip the purses and just collect toiletry items.
Warm Winters
The Warm Winters program is a collaboration of Sugar River United Methodist Church in Verona and Redeemer City Church in Fitchburg.
The churches collected specific winter items for everyone from children to adults, Sugar River UMC serve director Erin Wilson told the Press.
Those items included waterproof winter jackets, snow pants, winter boots and waterproof winter mittens and winter gloves.
The program provided winter gear for 154 families in the Verona Area School District, she said.
“It was really, really exciting,” she said. “It was a really great collaboration between the social workers, the church in Fitchburg, and nice financial donations, which allowed us to go out and purchase more winter gear.”
Volunteers brought all of the gear that had been collected at Sugar River church and at the VASD schools and brought it over to the church in Fitchburg. They set up tables and had groups of people from both churches sort gear for a few days leading up to two distribution days.
After the first distribution night, they realized they needed more gear and thanks to generous financial donations were able to run out and purchase over $500 worth of additional items from Goodwill, St. Vincent de Paul, Target and Walmart. The greatest need were winter boots, larger size snow pants and waterproof gloves and mittens.
They restocked the tables for the second day of the event and then leftover items were brought to Sugar River which houses a community closet always open to VASD social workers and families!
“It was a wonderful collaborative event and we are so grateful to be able to help serve the community in this way,” Wilson said.
Helping Hands
The Verona FFA along with the Verona Area School District social workers teamed up once again for the 32nd annual Helping Hands event. The program helps families in the Verona Area School District who are in need of holiday gifts for their children.
This year, the Helping Hands program will be supporting 380 families with 905 kids all residing in the Verona Area School District, coordinator Jamie Morris told the Press.
“We have had amazing support from our community including individuals, businesses, and churches,” she said. “We work with the Verona Police Department, the VAHS Social Workers, and this year the Toys for Tots Program.”
Community Book Drive
The Madison Reading Project held its second annual Community Book Drive to fill homes with high-quality books this holiday season. Over 12,000 area children are expected to receive new books, according to the organization.
In Verona, a donation station was located at Kismet Books to help meet that number.
“The drive did very well,” Kismet owner Rye Kimmett told the Press. “We collected a lot of books. We encouraged folks to donate books for the older kids who tend to get overlooked in book drives like this. Luckily folks were totally on board and donated a bunch of Young Adult books so even the older kiddos have options.”