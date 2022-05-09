If you are looking for a “heart lifting, energetic afternoon” of music, a May 15 concert at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability might get your blood pumping.
The Madison Japanese taiko drumming group Beni Daiko will perform a free show at the 2299 Spring Rose Road center underneath the open air and oak trees.
Taiko has been a part of Japanese culture for centuries and carries great cultural significance as a part of important celebrations.
In Japan, the term taiko simply refers to any kind of drum, but outside of Japan it has become associated with ensembles of taiko drummers, which are formally known as kumi-daiko.
For the ensemble coming to Verona later this month, its name carries a specific meaning. "Beni" means "deep color of red" which represents Madison and the badgers.
Junko Yamauchi founded the group in November 2012. It’s a community-based, non-professional group with its dozen members including a housewife, teachers, an accountant and a computer IT person.
“Everyone’s background is different coming from different places, but there’s one thing we all care about – playing together and having fun – that’s what the music does,” Yamauchi told the Press.
They primarily perform in the Madison area.
While the drums were often played during wars in feudal Japan to motivate soldiers, Yamauchi said they have a soothing sound.
“It sounds like people’s heartbeats, it’s loud and comes through your body,” she said. “It’s like babies in a womb.”
The concert planned for Farley Center will include traditional songs she learned in Japan, as well as contemporary ones she learned from West Coast and Chicago taiko groups. Some songs were even personally arranged by Yamauchi for her group.
While taiko were used to cheer on troops in wars, they also are central to celebrations or community events that bring people together such as spring, autumn, and harvest festivals, Yamauchi said.
“I grew up hearing taiko at festivals,” she said.
She got her start with teaching taiko to preschool students. She admits that she maybe should have learned for loner herself before becoming a teacher, but said she wanted to offer Japanese culture to others through taiko.
That’s what’s kept her teaching and performing for a decade – the connection with the people.
“When you go play anywhere, at a festival or school visit, and teach the audience an easy song to play together, you see these people’s faces before and after – and when they leave, everyone feels so happy and connected,” Yamauchi said.
The group is planning on including audience participation at the Farley Center and wants everyone to try the drums out.
This form of music is perfect for a center focused on land and nature, Yamauchi said. The drums are made from wood and hide, and the group doesn’t use any amplification.
“The sound makes you feel connected to your body and the earth, there’s so much power and energy that it brings to you,” she said.