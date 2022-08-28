The Town of Verona Board established a goal in 2021 to research, review, and potentially implement a residential brush collection or disposal program.
At this time, residents and property owners are responsible for their own brush disposal.
In spring of this year, a town-wide survey indicated support for implementing a drop-off program for a fee.
The program is now ready to begin on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drop-off site is located at the Town Public Works Garage site at 7669 County Highway PD and it will be open for drop-off on selected days. Residents may drop off one load for $25 dollars. Vouchers must be purchased in advance.
Currently set dates include Saturdays Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 10, and Jan. 7. Additionally, scheduled Wednesdays include Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, and Jan. 11.
Residents may purchase brush drop-off vouchers at the Town Hall from Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This program is restricted to Town of Verona residents only. Proof of residency or property ownership is required to use the drop-off site. Contractors are not permitted to use the drop-off site.
No leaves, grass clippings, weeds, stumps, or garden debris will be allowed. All brush must be smaller than four inches in diameter and no more than four feet in length. Christmas trees are acceptable for drop-off, but must not contain any tinsel or decorations.
The drop-off site will be opened specially after storm events as necessary, which will be indicated on the Town’s website.
For more information, contact Public Works Director W. Christopher Barnes at 608-807-4471 or cbarnes@town.verona.wi.us.