There won’t be any tricks at an event next weekend, just treats.
Hometown Community Church, based out of the Verona Senior Center at 108 Paoli St., invites community members to the center's parking lot for a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.
The event is set from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Attendees are welcome to come in costume and make their rounds of vehicle trunks in search of the best treats.
The free family-friendly event will include games, candy and hot dogs.
For more information or to volunteer, email info@hometownverona.com.