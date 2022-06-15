Overture Center for the Arts recently announced that cast and crew members from Verona Area High School and Verona Area Community Theater received multiple awards each through its Jerry Awards program.
VAHS is particularly proud of their award for "Outstanding Musical," the only other time they received it was in 2016 for "Into the Woods." The high school has participated in the Jerry Awards since it began in 2010, but chose not to apply in 2019 and 2020.
"While awards are not our motivation, it is exciting to be nominated and recognized for hard work from an outside perspective,” Xanadu director Brian Cowing said. “We are happy and proud of the students' achievements. We are so proud of the community that the students built here at Verona Area High School. To do a musical during a pandemic is not an easy task.”
Recipients of this award are invited to perform at the 2022 Jerry Awards Show at the Overture Center that will be held on Sunday, June 12.
The Jerry Awards, formerly known as the Tommy Awards, is a high school musical awards program that encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater, according to a May 20 news release. The program began in the 2009-2010 school year by honoring 23 productions within 45 miles of Madison and has since expanded across the state through partnerships with Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, The Grand Theater, and Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
The program, named after Madison-area philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi, encourages and recognizes student excellence in musical theater. A total of 79 high schools and community theater organizations from across 23 Wisconsin counties participated in this year’s Jerry Awards.
“Congratulations to the cast and production team of Verona Area Community Theater’s high school production of ‘Something Rotten,’” VACT wrote on Facebook. “We are so incredibly proud of you and all the hard work you put into making this amazing musical.”
Educators and industry professionals review productions at Wisconsin high schools and community theater organizations and provide feedback to students.
In its first decade, the Jerry Awards has reviewed performances by more than 700,000 students, teachers, theater professionals and community members.
The program aims to elevate the importance of musical theater within high schools.
The 2021-2022 Jerry Awards program will culminate in a show honoring student and school achievements, including performances by the Outstanding Award recipients, in Overture Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.
Two outstanding performers will be selected to represent the Jerry Awards program later this year at The National High School Musical Theater Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards, in New York City.
For more information, visit overture.org/programs/jerry-awards.