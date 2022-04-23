Tickets are on sale now for the next two Verona Area Community Theater productions – “Pirates Past Noon” and “Disney's High School Musical 2.”
In “Pirates Past Noon” – an adaptation of one of Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning fantasy adventure Magic Tree House books – Jack and Annie’s tree house takes them to an exotic island with pirates, where the two discover the power of friendship and the simple pleasures in everyday life.
Pirates Past Noon Kids features a cast of 2nd-5th graders.
Pirates is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. both Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29; and at noon and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
In “Disney's High School Musical 2,” the East High gang is back for an action-packed summer extravaganza, working and playing at the Lava Springs Country Club. Friendships are tested, summer romances go haywire, and the meaning of success is redefined.
High School Musical 2 Jr. features a cast of 5th-8th graders.
Jump into the pool with the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th and Friday, April 29; and at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
Performances will be held in the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Tickets are available on the VACT website at vact.org.