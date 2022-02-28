Learn about why sourcing food locally can be better for the environment with Upper Sugar River Watershed Association's third “Conversation about Conservation” of the year next week.
The conversation, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, will feature Mount Horeb-based Brix Cider, Black Krim Creative and University of Wisconsin-Madison to discuss how their partnerships allowed the cidery to make local food a priority and source over 50% of its food and cider from Wisconsin-based farmers. During the conversation, they’ll talk about the partnerships they developed to make the goal of sourcing more of their products locally.
Registration is required, and can be done on its website at uppersugar.org. The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit USRWA’s website at usrwa.org.