Learn about how you can help control the spread of invasive plant purple loosestrife during the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association’s February “Conversations about Conservation.”
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, people can learn about a state Department of Natural Resources program developed to control purple loosestrife, through biological control insects, an event description on USRWA’s website states.
USRWA’s conversation will include information about the threats posed by the invasive plant, and talk about how people can use beetles to control the spread through capturing and releasing them.
Purple loosestrife poses ecological threats to waterways in the Midwest, as its dense growth patterns alongside shoreland makes it difficult to access waterways and often competes with naturally occurring aquatic plants as it burdens the habitat, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s website. It also has deep root systems that contribute to changes in the hydrology of the area.
The program will also talk about future volunteering opportunities with USRWA throughout the year.
Registration is required, and can be done on its website at uppersugar.org. The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit USRWA’s website.